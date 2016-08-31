UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 Grafton
* H1 revenue +13 percent to 1.23 billion pounds, growth broadly split between existing business and acquisitions
* H1 adjusted operating profit +12 percent to 61.2 million pounds, interim dividend up 6 percent to 4.75p
* Average daily like-for-like revenue in July, August + 1.8 percent, UK merchanting marginally positive
* Still too early to assess likely impact on UK economy from Brexit, demand relatively flat since
* UK remains very price competitive, progressing a number of initiatives with a focus on cost control Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources