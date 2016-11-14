Nov 14 Kingspan Group Plc

* Sales in the third quarter were up 5 percent (+10 percent pre-currency).

* Sales nine month to end-Sept 2.27 billion eur, up 13 percent y/y (+17 percent pre-currency)

* UK insulated panels continue to trade positively, UK sales in insulation boards strong

* Year-end net debt forecast around 400 million euros, weakening of sterling impacting translating of earnings

* Going through period of mild raw material cost inflation as expected, related recovery under way

* Assuming current fx, expect FY trading profit of approximately 335 million euros, over 30 pct ahead y/y Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)