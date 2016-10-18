Oct 18 Ryanair CEO :

* says 'we are certainly looking at a year or two years if not more or lower prices in Europe we are certainly going to be at the forefront of driving prices down'

* says expects to continue to take significant market share from competitors

* says 'we haven't seen any weakness in UK demand' in volume terms; says promotional fares have led to higher than expected rise in load factors

* says forward bookings are better than a year ago

* sees no further changes to capacity ex-UK; summer 2017 growth in 'mid-single digits'

* says has not seen significant shift in demand in or out of UK; but demand in both direction responding to lower fares

* tells analyst call that he thinks airline is at upper limit in terms of load factor; doesn't expect load factor to fall