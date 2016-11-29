Nov 29 Irish Central Bank says:

* fines wholly owned subsidiary of permanent TSB Springboard Mortgages 4.5 million euros

* fine is over breaches of obligations to tracker mortgage customers

* says Springboard failed to apply the correct interest rates to 222 customer mortgage accounts over a seven year period

* says has required springboard to implement a major redress and compensation programme of approximately 5.8 million euros to date (Reporting by Conor Humphries)