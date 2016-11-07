Nov 7 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says 9-mo revenue down 2.4 percent, EBITDA down 13.9 percent

* 9-mo revenue CZK 5.4 bln

* 9-mo EBITDA CZK 851 mln

* Revenue up in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, down in Poland

* Adjusted net attributable CZK 331 mln

* Says "to strengthen our competitiveness in the Polish market we plan to consolidate production capacities and invest in new product development. We remain acquisitive in all relevant markets." Further company coverage: