Dec 9 Kofola Ceskoslovensko As

* Kofola says to delist in Warsaw, will buy back stock

* Offers 78.6 zloty per share, 482 crowns

* Says about 1,000 shares are placed in Warsaw.

* Last trading day expected in March

* Says reason is low volumes which make it not worth of keeping presence

* Price is 27 percent above Prague price of 375.30 crowns at close on Friday