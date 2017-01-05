Jan 5 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

* Pegas Nonwovens, maker of artificial textiles used mainly for diapers, says plans to delist from Warsaw stock exchange

* Pegas says to offer buying back stock listed in Warsaw

* Pegas says delisting decision due to low volumes traded in Warsaw

* Pegas says 434,531 shares, 4.71 percent of equity registered in Warsaw

* Pegas says buyback price PLN 127 per share

* Says offer lasts until April 30; last trading in Warsaw expected in mid-March