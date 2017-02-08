Feb 8 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
* Smurfit Kappa - FY EBITDA up 5 percent to 1.23 billion
eur, Q4 ebitda down 2 percent to 320 million eur
* Smurfit Kappa - final dividend increased by 20 pct to 57.6
cent per share
* Smurfit Kappa says earnings growth delivered despite
significant headwinds of higher raw materials, FX impacts
* Smurfit Kappa - from a demand perspective, the year has
started well across most areas of our business
* Smurfit Kappa - recently announced paper price increases
should translate with the customary time lag into higher box
prices
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)