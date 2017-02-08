Feb 8 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Smurfit Kappa - FY EBITDA up 5 percent to 1.23 billion eur, Q4 ebitda down 2 percent to 320 million eur

* Smurfit Kappa - final dividend increased by 20 pct to 57.6 cent per share

* Smurfit Kappa says earnings growth delivered despite significant headwinds of higher raw materials, FX impacts

* Smurfit Kappa - from a demand perspective, the year has started well across most areas of our business

* Smurfit Kappa - recently announced paper price increases should translate with the customary time lag into higher box prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)