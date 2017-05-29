DUBLIN May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.

Retail sales volumes, which have staged a rapid recovery since 2014, fell 0.6 percent month-on-month but were 1.6 percent up on the year, as consumers imported more used cars due to the sharp fall in the value of sterling against the euro since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

But excluding car sales, which have fallen by 10 percent so far this year, "core" retail sales expanded by 0.4 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent on an annual basis as department stores, bars and furniture and lighting sales all rose sharply. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)