UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Repeats to attach to alert)
SYDNEY Aug 22 Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has made a A$520 million ($543 million) offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy in a grab for resources to fuel Arrow's Australian gas-export project.
The offer price of A$1.48 per share represents a 67 percent premium to Bow's last traded share price of A$0.885 a share.
"Arrow is seeking to enter confidential discussions with Bow Energy and will continue to provide updates as appropriate," Arrow said in a statement, adding Bow's coal-seam gas resources would enable it to expand its Curtis Island project.
($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.