China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
SYDNEY, Sept 7 Spot gold prices suddenly fell over $30 an ounce on Wednesday to as low as $1,826.18, though it then quickly steadied around $1,840.
The move down from $1,864 seemed not to be driven by any particular news event and might have been due to a mis-price, traders said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.