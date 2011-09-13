PERTH Sep 13 BG Group on Tuesday reported that a damaged well head at its Queensland, Australia coal seam gas operations had begun leaking gas on Monday evening, and that work was under way to repair the leak.

The company said the repairs were expected to take a couple of days and the leak posed "no significantly adverse environmental or health impact."

Coal seam gas operations in Queensland been under fire in recent months from farmers and environmentalists who say the operations could pollute groundwater supplies in the area. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede)