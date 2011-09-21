MELBOURNE, Sept 22 Australia's Perpetual Investments, which has a stake of around 3 percent in Foster's Group , plans to accept a sweetened bid for the brewer from SABMiller , unless a higher rival offer emerges.

"It's a good result," Matt Williams, Australian Equities Manager at Perpetual, said by telephone on Thursday.

"It's a very defendable price for the board to recommend and in the absence of a higher bidder it will certainly win out," he said.

Perpetual holds a stake of around 3 percent in Foster's, he said. For story on bid (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)