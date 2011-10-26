PERTH Oct 26 Wesfarmers, Australia's No.2 supermarkets owner, expects consumer spending to remain weak even if Australia's central bank cuts rates next week, as widely expected following a benign inflation reading on Wednesday.

"I just think it's soft. I think a rate cut might change sentiment, but I don't think it'll change spending habits significantly," Wesfarmers Chief Executive Richard Goyder told Reuters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

"It might bring some confidence, which I think would be a good thing," he said.

The company, which owns the Coles supermarket chain, Bunnings hardware stores, and the Target and Kmart chains, recently flagged it expected trading conditions to remain tough in the lead-up to the key Christmas period.

Data on Wednesday showed Australian consumer prices rose moderately last quarter while key measures of underlying inflation increased by much less than anybody had predicted, clearing the way for a cut in interest rates as early as next week. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)