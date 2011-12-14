SYDNEY Dec 14 An escalation in Europe's
debt crisis could hurt trade across Asia, drive up bank funding
costs and depress confidence at home, a top Australian central
banker warned on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Ric
Battellino said he remained confident Australia could deal with
such problems, but conceded that Europe had become the main
threat facing the global economy.
"Overall, it would be prudent to assume that, if the
European economy were to slow markedly over the next year or so,
Australia would be affected, particularly through indirect trade
exposures," said Battellino in a speech to a finance conference.
"It is also likely, however, that if that were to eventuate,
the exchange rate of the Australian dollar would fall, as it has
when global growth has weakened in the past, providing some
cushion for the Australian economy," he added.
The Australian dollar has pulled back to parity
against the U.S. dollar in the past week as the European Union's
latest attempts to calm the crisis disappointed markets.
The chilling effect of Europe was a major reason the RBA cut
interest rates a quarter point to 4.25 percent last week, the
second easing in as many months.
Battellino said it was still possible the crisis could be
settled with a mixture of support from the European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund.
"In the short term, it is highly likely that part of the
solution will involve substantial financial assistance from
outside the region or the purchase of sovereign debt by the ECB,
or some combination of both," he said.
"However, other outcomes, including deflation caused by
prolonged fiscal austerity, inflation caused by large-scale debt
monetisation, or some disruptive event such as a change in the
composition of the euro area, cannot be ruled out at this
stage," Battellino warned.
While Australia's direct exposure to Europe was limited,
with only 4 percent of exports going there, the indirect impact
on trading partners in Asia could be "significant."
"China and India, for example, both ship a substantial share
of their exports to the euro area and these could be expected to
decline," said Battellino. "Further, history shows that, when
exports slow, domestic demand in Asia also slows, albeit to a
lesser degree."
Australian banks also had limited direct exposure to Europe
with claims of A$87 billion on the region, a modest 2.7 percent
of total assets. However, the turbulence in financial markets
was driving up funding costs for Australian banks leading them
to cut back sharply on issuance of long-term debt.
So far, strong inflows of deposits had been more than enough
to fund the increase in banks' lending, he said.
The gloom over Europe had dampened consumer and business
confidence in Australia, though that had been partly offset by
solid growth in household incomes and a still booming resources
sector.
Australian consumer confidence fell sharply in December as
gloomy news from Europe fuelled concerns about the outlook, a
survey on Wednesday showed.
Overall, household wealth had fallen by 2 percent in 2011, a
far smaller drop than during the 2008/09 financial crisis.
"I remain confident that Australia, with its strong
government finances, resilient banking system, relatively low
exposures to the troubled countries and strong links to the
dynamic Asian region, is well placed to deal with events that
may unfold," Battellino said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)