SYDNEY Dec 14 An escalation in Europe's debt crisis could hurt trade across Asia, drive up bank funding costs and depress confidence at home, a top Australian central banker warned on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Ric Battellino said he remained confident Australia could deal with such problems, but conceded that Europe had become the main threat facing the global economy.

"Overall, it would be prudent to assume that, if the European economy were to slow markedly over the next year or so, Australia would be affected, particularly through indirect trade exposures," said Battellino in a speech to a finance conference.

"It is also likely, however, that if that were to eventuate, the exchange rate of the Australian dollar would fall, as it has when global growth has weakened in the past, providing some cushion for the Australian economy," he added.

The Australian dollar has pulled back to parity against the U.S. dollar in the past week as the European Union's latest attempts to calm the crisis disappointed markets.

The chilling effect of Europe was a major reason the RBA cut interest rates a quarter point to 4.25 percent last week, the second easing in as many months.

Battellino said it was still possible the crisis could be settled with a mixture of support from the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"In the short term, it is highly likely that part of the solution will involve substantial financial assistance from outside the region or the purchase of sovereign debt by the ECB, or some combination of both," he said.

"However, other outcomes, including deflation caused by prolonged fiscal austerity, inflation caused by large-scale debt monetisation, or some disruptive event such as a change in the composition of the euro area, cannot be ruled out at this stage," Battellino warned.

While Australia's direct exposure to Europe was limited, with only 4 percent of exports going there, the indirect impact on trading partners in Asia could be "significant."

"China and India, for example, both ship a substantial share of their exports to the euro area and these could be expected to decline," said Battellino. "Further, history shows that, when exports slow, domestic demand in Asia also slows, albeit to a lesser degree."

Australian banks also had limited direct exposure to Europe with claims of A$87 billion on the region, a modest 2.7 percent of total assets. However, the turbulence in financial markets was driving up funding costs for Australian banks leading them to cut back sharply on issuance of long-term debt.

So far, strong inflows of deposits had been more than enough to fund the increase in banks' lending, he said.

The gloom over Europe had dampened consumer and business confidence in Australia, though that had been partly offset by solid growth in household incomes and a still booming resources sector.

Australian consumer confidence fell sharply in December as gloomy news from Europe fuelled concerns about the outlook, a survey on Wednesday showed.

Overall, household wealth had fallen by 2 percent in 2011, a far smaller drop than during the 2008/09 financial crisis.

"I remain confident that Australia, with its strong government finances, resilient banking system, relatively low exposures to the troubled countries and strong links to the dynamic Asian region, is well placed to deal with events that may unfold," Battellino said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)