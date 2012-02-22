SYDNEY Feb 23 A senior Australian central banker on Thursday said it was crucial domestic banks not relax lending standards on home loans in a way that would risk a U.S.-style housing crash.

Luci Ellis, head of financial stability at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), said she was confident Australia would avoid the housing slide that so damaged the U.S. economy, in large part because domestic lending practices were far stricter.

"I am pleased to say that I do not currently see signs of widespread lax lending practices here in Australia," said Ellis in a speech to a mortgage conference.

"Indeed, APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation Authority) has been consulting with the boards of the larger banking institutions about their housing lending standards," she added.

APRA is the main regulator of the banking industry and has a reputation as one of the strictest of any developed nation.

That was important as home loans made up a larger share of Australian banks' assets than those in the United States.

"So in the unlikely event a US-style bust did happen, it would be harmful to financial stability," said Ellis. "Mortgage lenders need to refrain from easing lending standards the way they did in the United States. And so far, you have been refraining. It is a key difference between the two countries."

The vigilance of APRA was a major reason lending standards in Australia were never compromised like they were in the housing bubble in the U.S., said Ellis.

Even at its peak, subprime lending was only ever a tiny fraction of total loans in Australia and there was no explosion of zero-deposit loans like in the U.S. or UK.

Instead, around two-thirds of new mortgage borrowers had an initial loan-to-valuation ratio below 80 percent, she said.

Also many Australian households tended to pay down their mortgages quite quickly. "It seems as many as half of owner-occupiers with mortgages pay it down faster than the contract requires," said Ellis. "The faster they pay it down, the less likely they are to end up in negative equity."

Ellis said, when making home loans, it was important that lenders consider the borrower's ability to pay, particularly given the risk of changing circumstances.

It was also vital that lenders be able to verify information given by borrowers when making a loan.

"The problems with stated income loans - and even outright fraud - in the US market during its boom, show how important verification can be," she added. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)