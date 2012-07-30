SYDNEY, July 30 Shares in Australian miner Northern Iron (NFE.AX) rose as much as 12.5 percent on Monday after it received a rival A$525 million ($550 million) takeover offer from Swiss trading company Prominvest -- one that just tops an earlier bid from Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Shares in the company, which rose 30 percent last week on the Aditya Birla offer, were up 11.5 percent at A$1.16 at 0124 GMT.

Prominvest has offered A$1.42 a share and Aditya Brila A$1.40, with both bids indicative and conditional. [ID:nL4E8IT11O]

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Ediitng by Edwina Gibbs)

