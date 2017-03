MELBOURNE Feb 27 Glencore Plc said on Friday it planned to cut its Australian coal exports by 15 million tonnes in 2015 to ensure its coal output meets current demand in terms of quality and volume.

It said the cuts would come from scaling back some open pit mining, revising its product mix and deferring some projects.

"We will continue to review all our coal operations in the prevailing economic climate," the company said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)