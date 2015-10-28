BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical appoints Sichuan Huaxin (Group) CPA Frim as new corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Sichuan Huaxin (Group) CPA Frim as new corporate auditor
Oct 29 Anz Banking Group
* CEO Smith says FY16 ROE target of 16 percent difficult to achieve due to stricter regulations, forex impact
* CEO Smith says focussing on higher ROE business, may forego revenue in support of stronger margins Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Pandey)
March 23 Ta Ching Securities Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/yQRMi6 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)