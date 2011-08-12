SEWELL CAMP, Chile Aug 12 The world's top copper miner, Chile's Codelco, will likely post a bigger profit this year than in 2010, the chairman of the state-run company said on Friday.

Codelco booked a first-quarter profit of $2.315 billion before tax and extraordinary items. [ID:nN27159356]

