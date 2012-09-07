BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
Sept 7 Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 34,300 jobs in August, due mostly to a jump in part-time work, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
The unemployment rate remained steady at 7.3 percent in August.
August 2012 July 2012
Jobs gain/loss +34,300 -30,400
full-time -12,500 +21,300
part-time +46,700 -51,600
Unemployment rate 7.3 pct 7.3 pct
Participation 66.6 pct 66.5 pct
Labor force 18.887 mln 18.856 mln
August 2012 August 2011 Pct change
Avg hourly wage C$24.58 C$23.70 +3.7
NOTE:
- Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 10,00 jobs in August. They saw the unemployment rate remaining at 7.3 percent.
- The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
- Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.