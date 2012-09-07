Sept 7 The value of Canadian building permits declined 2.3 percent in July, on a drop in both residential and non-residential construction intentions, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.

Month on month (pct)

July June(rev) June(prev) Total -2.3 0.0 -2.5 Residential -2.4 +6.0 +4.2 Nonresidential -2.1 -9.0 -12.3 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a drop of 1.5 percent in the value of building permits in July. All figures are seasonally adjusted.