BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP announces amended and extended revolving credit facility
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
Sept 7 The value of Canadian building permits declined 2.3 percent in July, on a drop in both residential and non-residential construction intentions, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.
Month on month (pct)
July June(rev) June(prev) Total -2.3 0.0 -2.5 Residential -2.4 +6.0 +4.2 Nonresidential -2.1 -9.0 -12.3 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a drop of 1.5 percent in the value of building permits in July. All figures are seasonally adjusted.
* Amended facility has an initial borrowing capacity of $1.765 billion
ROME, Feb 15 Italy will press ahead with plans to privatise state-controlled companies but the government will maintain a guiding role in their objective, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 15 The International Monetary Fund should stop making unreasonable demands from Greece if it wants to participate in the country's bailout, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday, urging the lender to act fast.