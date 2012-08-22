Aug 22 Canadian retail sales in June fell by 0.4 percent from May, in part due to lower receipts at general merchandise stores and gas stations, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Declining sales were reported in seven of 11 subsectors, representing 64 percent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent.

(Percent changes) June June May(rev) May(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo Total -0.4 +1.7 +0.2 +0.3 Excluding autos/parts -0.4 +1.5 +0.4 +0.5

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts had, on average, forecast a rise of 0.1 percent in overall sales and an increase of 0.2 percent excluding auto sales.)