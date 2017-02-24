(Corrects December year-on-year energy change to +4.0 percent from -4.0 percent, corrects Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted change to +0.4 percent from +0.3 percent) OTTAWA, Feb 24 Canada's annual inflation jumped in January to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent in December, with prices for transportation and shelter accounting for most of the rise, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Jan Dec Jan Dec CPI - all items +0.9 -0.2 +2.1 +1.5 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.3 +1.4 CPI - trim n/a n/a +1.7 +1.6 CPI - median n/a n/a +1.9 +1.9 Bank of Canada core +0.5 -0.3 +1.7 +1.6 All items ex food/energy +0.6 -0.4 +2.2 +1.8 Goods +1.3 -0.2 +2.0 +0.9 Services +0.5 -0.1 +2.3 +2.0 Energy +4.5 +1.6 +12.1 +4.0 Seasonally adjusted +0.7 +0.4 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.4 +0.2 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a monthly increase of 0.3 percent in the consumer price index and annual inflation of 1.6 percent in January. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren) (Reporting by David Ljunggren)