Aug 29 Canadian producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in July
from June on lower prices for chemical products and cars, Statistics
Canada said on Wednesday. Raw materials prices climbed 0.9 percent on the
month.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change)
Month-on-month Year-on-year
July June(rev) June(prev) July June(rev) June(prev)
total -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 +0.3 +0.4 +0.4
ex petrol/coal -0.6 +0.4 +0.5 +0.8 +1.0 +1.0
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change)
Month-on-month Year-on-year
July June(rev) June(prev) July June(rev) June(prev)
total +0.9 -4.1 -4.0 -10.0 -11.8 -11.7
ex min fuels +0.8 +0.5 +0.7 -3.3 -4.2 -4.1
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent increase
in industrial prices in July from June and a 2.0 percent rise in raw
materials prices.