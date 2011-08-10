BRIEF-LPL Financial Holdings files for potential mixed shelf - SEC filing
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Alaska Housing Finance Corporation
* Moody's affirms at VMIG 1 the rating assigned to Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Home Mortgage Revenue Bonds, 2002 Series A (AMT)(Variable Rate).
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - files for a potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: