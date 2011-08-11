April 11 U.S. IT hardware companies will suffer from slower economic growth and weak consumer demand, said BofA Merrill Lynch and cut its price targets and earnings outlooks for some IT majors, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Dell DELL.O.

"The combination of lower world economic growth, continued weak consumer in Europe and the U.S., and likely increased risk to corporate spend, drives our estimate cuts," BofA Merill Lynch analysts wrote in a note to clients.

BofA named IBM (IBM.N) and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) as companies with the least risk to profits in the current scenario.

The brokerage expects PC vendors to be increasingly price competitive in 2012. Global personal computer shipments have recently been hurt by weak demand and competition from Apple's iPad tablet. [ID:nLDE70C01Q]

BofA said server growth should benefit from the release of Intel Romley this year. Intel (INTC.O) is expected to launch its next-generation Romley server platform even as large social network players such as Facebook are thinking of going in for a hardware upgrade.

BofA also cut it revenue estimates on Seagate STX.N, Western Digital WDC.N as it said PC demand was significantly lower than anticipated.

(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

((rachel.chitra@thomsonreuter.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachel.chitra.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ITHARDWARE/ BOFAMERRILLLYNCH RESEARCH