Ten-year cash JGB yield falls 2 bps to fresh 9-month low of 0.970 pct JP10TYN=JBTC after Wall Street shares tumbled again yesterday on rising fear over recession in U.S. and problems at European banks. Yield curve continues to flatten, with 20-year yield dropping 3 bps to 1.760 pct JP20YTN=JBTC. Five-year yield falls as low as 0.305 pct JP5YTN=JBTC, a level not seen since November. RM: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net.