SANTIAGO Nov 28 Mining royalties on two contracts Ecuador is to sign with Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and Ecuacorriente CTQ.TO will be between 5 and 8 percent, depending on gold and copper prices, the country's natural resources minister told Reuters on Monday.

Wilson Pastor said the final contracts with Canadian-listed mining companies for projects worth $3 billion in total will be signed late this year or in early 2012.

