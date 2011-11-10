Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NEW TACHIKAWA AIRCRAFT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.39
2.51
(-9.5%) Operating
288 mln 530 mln (-17.2%) Recurring 830 mln
1.55
(-6.2%) Net
659 mln 1.21
(-26.1%)
EPS Y76.83 Y131.72 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y20.00 Y20.00
NOTE - New Tachikawa Aircraft Co Ltd is a machinery maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5996.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.