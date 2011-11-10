BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SOIKEN HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 343 mln 354 mln 850 mln 1.70 (-3.0 pct) (+6.7 pct) Operating loss 66 mln loss 126 mln loss 100 mln loss 150 mln Recurring loss 66 mln loss 90 mln loss 100 mln loss 150 mln Net loss 52 mln loss 99 mln loss 100 mln loss 160 mln EPS loss Y200.40 loss Y380.12 loss Y383.32 loss Y613.31
NOTE - Soiken Holdings Inc engages in clinical trials, R&D on systems for health conditions.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.