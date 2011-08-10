Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TOMOEGAWA PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.00 19.00 Operating 400 mln 900 mln Recurring 500 mln 900 mln Net 300 mln 550 mln

NOTE - Tomoegawa Paper Co Ltd is a paper manufacturer diversifying into areas such as magnetic paper and electronic materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3878.TK1.