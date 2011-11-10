Nov 10 (Reuters) -

HEPHAIST SEIKO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 841 mln 803 mln 1.56 (+4.8 pct) (+154.9 pct) (-2.3%) Operating 24 mln 46 mln 69 mln

(-47.1 pct)

(-1.7%) Recurring 28 mln 46 mln 71 mln (-39.2 pct) (-1.7%) Net

132 mln 27 mln 158 mln

(+376.1 pct) (+309.5%)

EPS Y21.23 Y4.46

Y25.31 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Hephaist Seiko Co Ltd manufactures parts use in bearings.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

