Nov 10 (Reuters) -
HEPHAIST SEIKO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 841 mln
803 mln 1.56
(+4.8 pct) (+154.9 pct) (-2.3%)
Operating 24 mln 46 mln 69 mln
(-47.1 pct)
(-1.7%) Recurring 28 mln
46 mln 71 mln (-39.2
pct) (-1.7%) Net
132 mln 27 mln 158 mln
(+376.1 pct) (+309.5%)
EPS Y21.23 Y4.46
Y25.31 Shares 6 mln
6 mln Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Hephaist Seiko Co Ltd manufactures parts use in
bearings.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6433.TK1.