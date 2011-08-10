Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TRUST TECH INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
5.90 4.45
(+32.6 pct) (-44.4 pct)
Operating prft 233 mln loss 79 mln
Recurring 356 mln 137 mln
(+159.3 pct) (+179.5 pct) Net
415 mln 107 mln
(+284.7 pct) (-76.9 pct) EPS
Y4,369.51 Y5,680.40 Diluted
EPS Y4,368.53
Annual div Y2,800.00 Y10,000.00 Y2,800.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y2,800.00 Y10,000.00 Y2,800.00
NOTE - Trust Tech Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
