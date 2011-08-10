Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TRUST TECH INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

5.90 4.45

(+32.6 pct) (-44.4 pct) Operating prft 233 mln loss 79 mln Recurring 356 mln 137 mln

(+159.3 pct) (+179.5 pct) Net

415 mln 107 mln

(+284.7 pct) (-76.9 pct) EPS

Y4,369.51 Y5,680.40 Diluted EPS Y4,368.53 Annual div Y2,800.00 Y10,000.00 Y2,800.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y2,800.00 Y10,000.00 Y2,800.00

NOTE - Trust Tech Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

