European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SHOWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.06 1.96 3.80 7.00 (+5.3 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 173 mln 140 mln 200 mln
320 mln
(+23.6 pct) (-11.0 pct)
Recurring 138 mln 136 mln
180 mln 280 mln
(+1.4 pct) (-12.3 pct)
Net 69 mln 62 mln
90 mln 120 mln
(+11.5 pct) (-20.7 pct)
EPS Y6.70 Y6.00
Y8.69 Y11.58
NOTE - Showa Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a top manufacturer of filter agents made of diatom earth.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4990.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)