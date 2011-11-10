Nov 10 (Reuters) -

UEHARA SEI SHOJI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 42.33 39.97 90.00 (+5.9 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+2.4%) Operating loss 136 mln loss 79 mln prft 300 mln

(+7.0%) Recurring 167 mln 172 mln 800 mln (-3.0 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+6.0%) Net

79 mln 131 mln 400 mln

(-39.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) (+15.1%) EPS Y4.09 Y6.55 Y20.52 Annual div

Y8.50 Y8.50 -Q2 div Y4.25 Y4.25

-Q4 div Y4.25

Y4.25

NOTE - Uehara Sei Shoji Co Ltd is a wholesaler/retailer of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8148.TK1.