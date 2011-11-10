Oil prices slump on bloated US fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
UEHARA SEI SHOJI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 42.33 39.97 90.00 (+5.9 pct) (+11.7 pct) (+2.4%) Operating loss 136 mln loss 79 mln prft 300 mln
(+7.0%) Recurring 167 mln 172 mln 800 mln (-3.0 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+6.0%) Net
79 mln 131 mln 400 mln
(-39.4 pct) (+26.5 pct) (+15.1%) EPS Y4.09 Y6.55 Y20.52 Annual div
Y8.50 Y8.50 -Q2 div Y4.25 Y4.25
-Q4 div Y4.25
Y4.25
NOTE - Uehara Sei Shoji Co Ltd is a wholesaler/retailer of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8148.TK1.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday that it plans to halt production at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, after unionized workers initiate a strike scheduled to begin on Thursday.
CARACAS, Feb 7 Venezuela will charge a former manager of state oil company PDVSA's main crude exporting port with corruption over suspected overpricing in equipment purchases, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.