Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
BIKEN TECHNO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.42 11.81 27.00 (+5.2 pct) (-12.3 pct) (+5.3%) Operating 485 mln 491 mln 950 mln
(-1.2 pct) (-20.4 pct) (+144.4%) Recurring 496 mln 474 mln 900 mln (+4.6 pct) (-11.1 pct) (+137.8%) Net
313 mln 294 mln 450 mln
(+6.5 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+24.5%) EPS Y41.28 Y38.34 Y58.61 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Biken Techno Corp offers building maintenance services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9791.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific