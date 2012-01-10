Jan 10 (Reuters) -

SANKYO-TATEYAMA HOLDINGS INC

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

May 31,2012 May 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Sankyo-Tateyama Holdings Inc was formed December 2003 by taking over shares from aluminium materials makers, Sankyo Aluminium and Tateyama Aluminium. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

