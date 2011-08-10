European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
ATHENA KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
7.02 6.95 9.70
(+1.0 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating 108 mln 133 mln 400 mln
(-19.0 pct) (-54.8 pct) Recurring 130 mln 161 mln 440 mln
(-19.1 pct) (-50.8 pct) Net 66 mln 80 mln 230 mln
(-17.9 pct) (-56.5 pct) EPS Y6.95 Y8.47 Y24.15
NOTE - Athena Kogyo Co Ltd produces plastic cups and plates.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7890.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)