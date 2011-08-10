Aug 10 (Reuters) -

ATHENA KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.02 6.95 9.70

(+1.0 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating 108 mln 133 mln 400 mln

(-19.0 pct) (-54.8 pct) Recurring 130 mln 161 mln 440 mln

(-19.1 pct) (-50.8 pct) Net 66 mln 80 mln 230 mln

(-17.9 pct) (-56.5 pct) EPS Y6.95 Y8.47 Y24.15

NOTE - Athena Kogyo Co Ltd produces plastic cups and plates.

