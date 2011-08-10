UPDATE 4-Oil rises on signs of record compliance with OPEC output deal
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
AREA QUEST INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 595 mln 735 mln 662 mln
323 mln
(-19.0 pct) (-16.4 pct) (+11.3%)
(+5.2%) Operating loss 45 mln prft 12 mln prft 54 mln prft 20 mln Recurring loss 43 mln prft 14 mln prft 53 mln prft 19 mln Net loss 50 mln prft 3 mln prft 51 mln prft 18 mln EPS loss Y242.75 prft Y16.59 prft Y246.28 prft Y89.29 Annual div nil nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
nil nil
NOTE - Area Quest Inc is a real-estate asset management service provider.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8912.TK1.
* SEB expects 198 new U.S. oil rigs this year (Adds OPEC figures, analyst comments, updates prices)
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top of the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric in new capacity installed last year, although slower demand growth and doubts over political support could threaten its position.