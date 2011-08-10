BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
S-K-I CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
12.01 11.26 15.17
(+6.7 pct) (+4.1 pct) Operating 438 mln 813 mln 606 mln
(-46.1 pct) (+75.1 pct) Recurring 457 mln 835 mln 626 mln
(-45.3 pct) (+69.1 pct) Net 154 mln 432 mln 233 mln
(-64.2 pct) (+133.8 pct) EPS Y14.24 Y39.80 Y21.46
NOTE - S-K-I Corp is a mobile phone dealership.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9446.TK1.
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago