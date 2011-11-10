Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SUN FRONTIER FUDOSAN CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.35 1.97 6.30 (+70.2 pct) (-38.9 pct) (+46.9%) Operating 317 mln 229 mln 500 mln

(+38.2 pct) (-24.5%) Recurring 285 mln 170 mln 440 mln (+67.0 pct) (-18.8%) Net

254 mln 160 mln 400 mln

(+58.3 pct) (+10.1%) EPS Y684.96 Y432.59 Y1,076.73 Diluted EPS

Y684.94 Y432.56 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Sun Frontier Fudosan Co. Ltd. is a real estate agent.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8934.TK1.