Nov 10 (Reuters) -

EURASIA TRAVEL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

5.56 5.74

(-3.2 pct) (-13.4 pct) Operating 80 mln 235 mln

(-66.0 pct) (-13.5 pct) Recurring 113 mln 244 mln

(-53.5 pct) (-16.7 pct) Net

56 mln 139 mln

(-59.4 pct) (+5.3 pct) EPS

Y1,538.91 Y3,782.32 Annual div

Y1,900.00 Y1,800.00 Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y900.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Eurasia Travel Co Ltd is a tour operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9376.TK1.