Nov 10 (Reuters) -
EURASIA TRAVEL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
5.56 5.74
(-3.2 pct) (-13.4 pct)
Operating 80 mln 235 mln
(-66.0 pct) (-13.5 pct)
Recurring 113 mln 244 mln
(-53.5 pct) (-16.7 pct) Net
56 mln 139 mln
(-59.4 pct) (+5.3 pct) EPS
Y1,538.91 Y3,782.32 Annual div
Y1,900.00 Y1,800.00 Y2,000.00
-Q2 div Y900.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00
NOTE - Eurasia Travel Co Ltd is a tour operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
