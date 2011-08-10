BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
EXCITE JAPAN CO. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.10 5.00 Operating
90 mln 40 mln Recurring 126 mln 60 mln Net 140 mln 55 mln
NOTE - Excite Japan Co. Ltd. is an Internet media operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3754.TK1.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago