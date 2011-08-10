Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FAMILY INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.49
2.46 4.96 10.00
(+1.2 pct) (+15.2 pct)
Operating 194 mln 196 mln 220 mln
480 mln
(-0.9 pct) (+11.3 pct)
Recurring 181 mln 180 mln
200 mln 430 mln
(+0.6 pct) (+16.9 pct)
Net 100 mln 103 mln
110 mln 250 mln
(-2.7 pct) (-46.6 pct)
EPS Y17.93 Y16.61
Y19.62 Y44.59
NOTE - Family Inc is a dealer of imported cars.
