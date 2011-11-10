Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
AIFUL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 59.10 81.04 (-27.1 pct) (-33.5 pct) Operating 9.42 5.20
(+81.0 pct)
Recurring 8.55 4.13 (+107.1 pct) Net
11.15 3.40
(+227.8 pct)
EPS Y46.57 Y14.28 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Aiful Corp is a major consumer financing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8515.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific