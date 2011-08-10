European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
HANEDA ZENITH CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.80 4.80 Operating loss 190 mln loss 140 mln Recurring loss 210 mln loss 160 mln Net prft 650 mln loss 200 mln
NOTE - Haneda Zenith Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5289.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)