Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
YUMEMITSUKETAI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.54 1.92 3.12 (-19.7 pct) (-9.3 pct) (-15.9%) Operating 127 mln 55 mln 230 mln
(+127.9 pct) (+33.8 pct) (+38.7%) Recurring 109 mln 36 mln 167 mln (+204.1 pct) (+32.4%) Net
93 mln 8 mln 125 mln
(+116.5%)
EPS Y9.52 Y0.83
Y12.78 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Yumemitsuketai Co Ltd is a mail-order company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2673.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.