Nov 10 (Reuters) -
LINTEC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 104.91
108.04 200.00
(-2.9 pct) (+21.9 pct) (-6.0%)
Operating 8.91 11.35 14.00
(-21.5 pct) (+188.2 pct)
(-33.0%) Recurring 8.76
10.70 13.50
(-18.1 pct) (+171.3 pct) (-30.8%) Net
5.88 7.34 9.40
(-19.9 pct) (+161.4 pct)
(-31.0%) EPS Y78.01
Y97.06 Y125.28 Diluted EPS
Y77.96 Y97.01
Annual div Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Lintec Corp is a manufacturer of gum and adhesive
tapes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
