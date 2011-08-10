European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
HEIWA PAPER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.74 5.28 9.74 20.00 (-10.2 pct) (-2.1 pct) Operating 8 mln 30 mln 64 mln
202 mln
(-72.7 pct) (-33.6 pct)
Recurring 24 mln 47 mln
76 mln 223 mln
(-48.2 pct) (-27.8 pct)
Net prft 2 mln loss 1 mln prft 26 mln prft 100 mln EPS prft Y0.23 loss Y0.19 prft Y2.63 prft Y10.13
NOTE - Heiwa Paper Co Ltd is a major paper wholesaler.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9929.TK1.
* Reckitt inches up after $16.6 bln acquisition deal (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
* Heat wave forecast to last days (Adds comment from energy market operator, minister, updates temperatures)